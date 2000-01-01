Damac Hills is an actively developing modern neighborhood in the city. The community is perfect for families with children, young couples, expats and anyone who prefers a suburban lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Spinneys, Carrefour Damac Hills, Big Buy Supermarket Damac Hills 1, Viva Supermarket.

Shopping Center: Damac Hills Mall.

Restaurants: Prato, Hessa Street Kitchen, Issei, Suvoroff Grand, Vietnamese Foodies Damac Mall.

Educational Institution: Jebel Ali School.

Medical Clinic: Saudi German Clinic DAMAC Hills.





Trump International Dubai Golf Club is the main attraction of the neighborhood. Also for residents and guests of the community created a lot of sports and entertainment facilities: stables, skate park, tennis courts, soccer field, etc.





Transportation accessibility:

The district is surrounded by Hessa Street, Al Qudra Road, Emirates Road, which provide convenient access to the main highways of the city.





The area is covered by a wide network of bus stops. However, the main means of transportation is by private car or cab. All apartments and villas are equipped with individual parking spaces.





It will take 30 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.



