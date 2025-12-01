Residents of the complex can enjoy world-class amenities, including a rooftop relaxation area with breathtaking views of Dubai, beach-style pools, green spaces, and a misty forest with tropical plants. The central element of the project will be the infinity pool. Surrounded by nature Safa Two is located next to the picturesque Safa Park. The park features four lakes, one of which offers boat rides, playgrounds, a Ferris wheel, amusement rides, and trampolines. There is also a video game zone that will appeal to both children and adults. Proximity to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 14 minutes away - a true paradise styled as a picturesque oasis. The beach is notable for its well-manicured lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Iconic architecture of Dubai The tower is shaped like a cut diamond, which was designed by the famous Swiss brand de GRISOGONO. The center of the facade will feature a space with a ruby that will create an extraordinary light projection. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

More