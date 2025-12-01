UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Safa Two

Safa Two

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 100/4
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 13
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 69 m² to 1353 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 5
Start price2 296 000 AED
from 2 296 000 AED
from 22 716 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
15%367 800 AED
Registration of the contract
4%98080 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 471 200 AED
Handover
25%613 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2025
Number of floors83
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 296 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
High school3 km
Shop300 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station1 km
Sea4 km

About project

The futuristic skyscraper features apartments under the Swiss de GRISOGONO brand in Al Safa. Discover unparalleled views of the Dubai Water Canal and bustling streets of Business Bay. The residential complex includes studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with designer finishes and furnishings. A wall-mounted bed will allow you to create your own home office, while a mirrored partition visually enlarges the space in the living room. Safa Two is your space for experimentation.

Residents of the complex can enjoy world-class amenities, including a rooftop relaxation area with breathtaking views of Dubai, beach-style pools, green spaces, and a misty forest with tropical plants. The central element of the project will be the infinity pool. Surrounded by nature Safa Two is located next to the picturesque Safa Park. The park features four lakes, one of which offers boat rides, playgrounds, a Ferris wheel, amusement rides, and trampolines. There is also a video game zone that will appeal to both children and adults. Proximity to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 14 minutes away - a true paradise styled as a picturesque oasis. The beach is notable for its well-manicured lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Iconic architecture of Dubai The tower is shaped like a cut diamond, which was designed by the famous Swiss brand de GRISOGONO. The center of the facade will feature a space with a ruby that will create an extraordinary light projection. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
72 - 72
2 352 000 - 2 352 000
32 509 - 32 509
1 bedroom
69 - 118
2 296 000 - 4 283 000
29 180 - 36 714
2 bedrooms
100 - 238
2 809 000 - 9 838 000
23 304 - 41 230
3 bedrooms
139 - 214
3 912 000 - 9 439 000
22 716 - 43 921
5 bedrooms
796 - 1353
50 341 000 - 85 539 000
63 185 - 63 185

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 100/4