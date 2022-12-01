Harbour Lights

The complex offers a wide range of premium amenities, including a swimming pool, barbecue area, landscaped gardens, yoga and Pilates studio, fitness center, relaxation areas, and parking. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Tyler's Tavern, Aloha and KoBASHi at Port Rashid restaurants, Etihad Museum, Little Diamond Nursery — Al Raffa, New Academy School, International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital — Mankhool. Transport accessibility The complex is situated on a secluded waterfront. It takes 10 minutes to reach the main Sheikh Zayed Road, and a 18-minute drive to Dubai International Airport. High-quality finish The design project was carried out by de GRISOGONO. Luxurious white and gold decorative elements create accents on the ceiling and walls, while spacious panoramic windows visually expand the space. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

