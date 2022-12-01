UAE
Harbour Lights

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 190 m² to 236 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price6 666 000 AED
from 6 666 000 AED
from 34 983 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%1 333 200 AED
Registration of the contract
4%266640 AED
Before the completion date
50%3 333 000 AED
Handover
30%1 999 800 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
Sales launchQ4 2022
Number of floors52
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 6 666 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop250 m
Medical center1 km
Sea100 m

About project

The apartment complex by the fashionable de GRISOGONO house in Dubai Maritime City brings the dream of living by the sea to life. Its location in the economic center is perfect for those seeking a dynamic urban lifestyle. The apartments range from 1 to 3 bedrooms and offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. Some units feature a private terrace pool, laundry room and staff quarters.

The complex offers a wide range of premium amenities, including a swimming pool, barbecue area, landscaped gardens, yoga and Pilates studio, fitness center, relaxation areas, and parking. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Tyler's Tavern, Aloha and KoBASHi at Port Rashid restaurants, Etihad Museum, Little Diamond Nursery — Al Raffa, New Academy School, International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital — Mankhool. Transport accessibility The complex is situated on a secluded waterfront. It takes 10 minutes to reach the main Sheikh Zayed Road, and a 18-minute drive to Dubai International Airport. High-quality finish The design project was carried out by de GRISOGONO. Luxurious white and gold decorative elements create accents on the ceiling and walls, while spacious panoramic windows visually expand the space. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
190 - 190
6 666 000 - 6 672 000
34 983 - 34 984
3 bedrooms
236 - 236
8 261 000 - 8 261 000
34 984 - 34 984

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06