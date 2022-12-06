UAE
Canal Crown

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 160
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 74 m² to 414 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 045 000 AED
from 2 045 000 AED
from 23 006 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%409 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%81800 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 227 000 AED
Handover
20%409 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of floors38
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 045 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport140 m
High school3 km
Shop160 m
Medical center6 km
Sea7 km

About project

The high-rise complex by the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO located in the prestigious Business Bay area. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai skyline.

The complex features a collection of studios, apartments, and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms. The interior design is inspired by the precious gemstone peridot. All units come with high-quality finishes, necessary appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The fully equipped kitchen and an automated smart home system allow residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with landscaped relaxation areas, a space-themed spa, a gym, a pool with virtual reality elements, a rooftop observation deck, and relaxation capsules. Within walking distance, you can find West Zone Fresh Supermarket, Katsuya Dubai, Anbar Restaurant & Cafe, Piccola Milano Business Bay, LIFE Pharmacy, Marasi Boardwalk, and JPS Yachts & Boats Rental Dubai, Creative Kids Early Learning Centre. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, the Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera are located just 10 minutes away from the complex. You can reach Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in 18 minutes. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a beautiful oasis-styled paradise, is just an 11-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 110
2 045 000 - 2 644 000
23 690 - 32 996
2 bedrooms
121 - 414
3 400 000 - 9 544 000
23 006 - 33 533

Infrastructure

