Cavalli Couture

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Al Wasl, Al Wasl Road, 2/2
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 363 m² to 1042 m²
Bedroomsfrom 3 to 5
Start price21 307 000 AED
Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2025
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school3 km
Shop800 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station3 km
Sea2 km

About project

Modern 12-story building located in one of the last sections of the Dubai Water Canal, in the Al Safa park area. Enjoy a 270-degree view of the picturesque canal, Safa Park, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Dubai's main attractions.

The project's concept is to create an atmosphere of the Amazon rainforest with a cascading waterfall. A collection of 70 apartments and penthouses with finishing, open terraces, pools, and relaxation areas are available for selection. Exclusive 6-bedroom penthouses will have direct access to the roof with private pools. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with access to a spa center, gym, infinity pool, relaxation area, bar, signature café, tropical garden, cigar lounge, tennis court, restaurants, and a children's playground. Within walking distance are the Rx Coffee Apothecary & Kitchen and Chinese Kitchen Restaurant, Choithrams Al Wasl supermarket, and Prime Medical Center. A bit further are Happy Elephant International Nursery & Preschool, Horizon English School Dubai, JSS Private School, and Al Safa High School. Attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall are located within 10 minutes. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Wasl Road, allowing residents to quickly reach any part of the city. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport is 37 minutes away. Proximity to hotels Luxury five-star hotels with exceptional infrastructure and service, such as Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, and JW Marriot Marquis, are located 7-10 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The modern architecture in the form of ocean waves with rounded lines emphasizes the project's uniqueness. Designer elements from Cavalli with jungle elements and bright animal prints become the main decoration of the building. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
363 - 410
21 307 000 - 24 663 000
57 934 - 61 371
4 bedrooms
480 - 675
27 831 000 - 33 871 000
50 156 - 59 335
5 bedrooms
736 - 1042
41 518 000 - 54 520 000
48 894 - 57 351

Infrastructure

