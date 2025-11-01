Cavalli Couture

The project's concept is to create an atmosphere of the Amazon rainforest with a cascading waterfall. A collection of 70 apartments and penthouses with finishing, open terraces, pools, and relaxation areas are available for selection. Exclusive 6-bedroom penthouses will have direct access to the roof with private pools. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with access to a spa center, gym, infinity pool, relaxation area, bar, signature café, tropical garden, cigar lounge, tennis court, restaurants, and a children's playground. Within walking distance are the Rx Coffee Apothecary & Kitchen and Chinese Kitchen Restaurant, Choithrams Al Wasl supermarket, and Prime Medical Center. A bit further are Happy Elephant International Nursery & Preschool, Horizon English School Dubai, JSS Private School, and Al Safa High School. Attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall are located within 10 minutes. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Wasl Road, allowing residents to quickly reach any part of the city. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport is 37 minutes away. Proximity to hotels Luxury five-star hotels with exceptional infrastructure and service, such as Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, and JW Marriot Marquis, are located 7-10 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The modern architecture in the form of ocean waves with rounded lines emphasizes the project's uniqueness. Designer elements from Cavalli with jungle elements and bright animal prints become the main decoration of the building. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

