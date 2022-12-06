DAMAC Casa

The complex offers an exclusive collection of 1-5 bedroom luxury and super-luxury apartments. Townhouses with 1-3 bedrooms are located at the podium level. Private pools and landscaped gardens are situated on the terraces. On the premises, you'll find a spa salon, lounge areas, an island pool in the midst of an artificial beach, palm gardens, barbecue areas, a children's playground, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, an aquarium and relaxation zones. Within a 10-minute drive, you can access Supercare Pharmacy, restaurants like Cilantro, Certo and L'AVO, schools such as the School of Business Administration and Regent International School, Dubai Internet City Lake Park and the Prime Medical Center in Barsha Heights. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, a major highway that runs through the entire city. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes from home. Iconic architecture of Dubai Rising majestically above Dubai, the residential complex with its avant-garde design seamlessly blends into the city's grand panorama. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

