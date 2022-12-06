UAE
DAMAC Casa

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Al Safouh Second, Concord Tower
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 74 m² to 578 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 5
Start price2 480 000 AED
from 2 480 000 AED
from 23 680 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%496 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%99200 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 240 000 AED
Handover
20%496 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2028
Sales launchQ4 2023
Number of floors43
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 480 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school1 km
Shop850 m
Medical center4 km
Metro station1 km

About project

The new high-rise complex in the coastal area of Al Sufouh is a tranquil corner that allows you to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Discover the perfect blend of a dynamic lifestyle and serene relaxation while enjoying breathtaking views of the famous Palm Jumeirah district and the sea.

The complex offers an exclusive collection of 1-5 bedroom luxury and super-luxury apartments. Townhouses with 1-3 bedrooms are located at the podium level. Private pools and landscaped gardens are situated on the terraces. On the premises, you'll find a spa salon, lounge areas, an island pool in the midst of an artificial beach, palm gardens, barbecue areas, a children's playground, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, an aquarium and relaxation zones. Within a 10-minute drive, you can access Supercare Pharmacy, restaurants like Cilantro, Certo and L'AVO, schools such as the School of Business Administration and Regent International School, Dubai Internet City Lake Park and the Prime Medical Center in Barsha Heights. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, a major highway that runs through the entire city. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes from home. Iconic architecture of Dubai Rising majestically above Dubai, the residential complex with its avant-garde design seamlessly blends into the city's grand panorama. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 104
2 480 000 - 3 680 000
30 429 - 39 612
2 bedrooms
127 - 165
3 620 000 - 5 720 000
26 228 - 36 483
3 bedrooms
186 - 360
4 490 000 - 14 170 000
23 680 - 39 597
4 bedrooms
443 - 473
17 910 000 - 19 990 000
40 329 - 42 199
5 bedrooms
551 - 578
23 610 000 - 25 880 000
42 271 - 45 249

Infrastructure

