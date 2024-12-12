Al Sufouh
Dubai
Al Sufouh is an actively developing coastal neighborhood in Dubai. The community will suit young families, expats, investors, professionals and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
Developed infrastructure:
- Supermarkets: Aswaaq Supermarket Al Sofouh, Sufouh Garden supermarket, KP Mart Minimart Al Sufouh.
- Shopping center: Mina A Salam Madinat Jumeirah.
- Restaurants: McGettigan's, The Meat Co, The Noodle House.
- Educational institutions: The International School of Choueifat - Dubai, GEMS Wellington International School.
- Medical clinics: Mediclinic Al Sufouh, Knowledge Village Medical Fitness Center, American Hospital Dubai Media City Clinic.
The community has a beach, spa, surfing club, water park and everything you need for water sports. It is also home to the main Middle Eastern technology center - Dubai Internet City.