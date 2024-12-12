Catalog
Al Sufouh

Dubai
Al Sufouh is an actively developing coastal neighborhood in Dubai. The community will suit young families, expats, investors, professionals and those who prefer an active lifestyle.


Developed infrastructure:

  • Supermarkets: Aswaaq Supermarket Al Sofouh, Sufouh Garden supermarket, KP Mart Minimart Al Sufouh.
  • Shopping center: Mina A Salam Madinat Jumeirah.
  • Restaurants: McGettigan's, The Meat Co, The Noodle House.
  • Educational institutions: The International School of Choueifat - Dubai, GEMS Wellington International School.
  • Medical clinics: Mediclinic Al Sufouh, Knowledge Village Medical Fitness Center, American Hospital Dubai Media City Clinic.


The community has a beach, spa, surfing club, water park and everything you need for water sports. It is also home to the main Middle Eastern technology center - Dubai Internet City.


Location

