Al Sufouh is an actively developing coastal neighborhood in Dubai. The community will suit young families, expats, investors, professionals and those who prefer an active lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Aswaaq Supermarket Al Sofouh, Sufouh Garden supermarket, KP Mart Minimart Al Sufouh.

Shopping center: Mina A Salam Madinat Jumeirah.

Restaurants: McGettigan's, The Meat Co, The Noodle House.

Educational institutions: The International School of Choueifat - Dubai, GEMS Wellington International School.

Medical clinics: Mediclinic Al Sufouh, Knowledge Village Medical Fitness Center, American Hospital Dubai Media City Clinic.





The community has a beach, spa, surfing club, water park and everything you need for water sports. It is also home to the main Middle Eastern technology center - Dubai Internet City.



