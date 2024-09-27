Catalog
Safa Gate by Damac

De Grisogono Tower Safa Two, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 64 m² to 494 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 1 997 000 AEDfrom 24 109 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
64 – 162
1 997 000 – 3 924 000
24 109 – 31 198
2 bedrooms
94 – 118
2 772 000 – 3 916 000
29 340 – 33 060
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Premium residential tower in Al Safa. The building's contemporary design shapes Dubai's new skyline and its glass façade reflects the energy of the big city. Stylish interiors, functional layouts and carefully designed spaces will immerse you in an atmosphere of luxury and tranquility. Key features - All apartments are finished with quality materials in light pastel colors, soft textures, balconies and panoramic windows offering breathtaking views of the metropolis. - Residents have access to: fitness room, sports ground, yoga space, jogging track, co-working space, outdoor movie theater, swimming pool, poolside cabanas and lounge beds, spa center, cigar room, rooftop lounge with panoramic views, zen-garden, etc. Location advantages The project is located minutes from one of the main highways of the emirate, Sheikh Zayed Road. The drive to Burj Khalifa will take 7 minutes, to Dubai International Financial Center 9 minutes, to Meydan Racecourse 10 minutes. Dubai Harbour Seaport is 14 minutes away and the Palm Jumeirah area is 16 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 14 minutes away.

Location

On map
De Grisogono Tower Safa Two, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport17 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More

