Azizi Mina

Azizi Mina

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Nakhlat Jumeira
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 108 m² to 950 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price4 168 760 AED
Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2018
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 4 168 760 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Shop5 km
Medical center15 km
Sea250 m

About project

​​The coastal complex of 178 residences overlooking the Persian Gulf on the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah. Live surrounded by nature and the sea, in one of the most sought-after addresses in the world. The new project features modern 1-2 bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom penthouses. The 10-story building's design and construction have been carefully crafted to maximize natural light in the apartments.

At Azizi Mina, you can feel at home while still being part of a multicultural community. On-site amenities include a pool, gym, playground, and underground parking. Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are just a short distance away. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing you to quickly reach any point in the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 40 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Al Arab can be reached in 20 minutes, and Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are just a little further. Dubai Marina is a 15-minute drive away, and Business Bay can be reached in 30 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex's shape resembles that of a cruise ship, with a sleek architectural form, horizontal rows of balconies, and a bright white color. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
108 - 162
4 168 760 - 5 248 330
28 376 - 39 754
2 bedrooms
151 - 151
6 623 380 - 6 623 380
43 834 - 43 834

Infrastructure

