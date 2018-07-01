At Azizi Mina, you can feel at home while still being part of a multicultural community. On-site amenities include a pool, gym, playground, and underground parking. Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are just a short distance away. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing you to quickly reach any point in the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 40 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Al Arab can be reached in 20 minutes, and Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are just a little further. Dubai Marina is a 15-minute drive away, and Business Bay can be reached in 30 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex's shape resembles that of a cruise ship, with a sleek architectural form, horizontal rows of balconies, and a bright white color. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

