Riviera Reve includes 156 studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The layouts include an open kitchen, bathrooms, a living room, several bedrooms, a dining room. The apartments are rented with ergonomic spaces, spacious balconies and panoramic windows. The Smart Home system allows you to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Internal infrastructure: an infinity pool, a roof terrace with barbecue areas, a gym, playgrounds, restaurants, shops, a mosque, a SPA center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cinema hall, landscaped areas. An artificial lagoon with sandy beaches and infrastructure near the water deserves special attention. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Al Khail Road, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. It takes 10 minutes to get to the center of Dubai, a little further away is Dubai International Airport. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 15 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architecture of the residential complex is inspired by the lagoon and its movement: modern urban style, glass panels and winding elements make the project truly unique. Marble floors and wooden panels are used in the decoration of the lobby buildings. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

More