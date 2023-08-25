UAE
Riviera Reve

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 3
Project Render
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 65 m² to 809 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price2 134 990 AED
from 2 134 990 AED
from 26 401 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
3%64 050 AED
Registration of the contract
7%149449 AED
+
4%85400 AED
Before the completion date
30%640 497 AED
Handover
60%1 280 994 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ3 2024
Sales launchQ3 2022
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 134 990 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school1 km
Shop950 m

About project

Modern project in the Meydan community in one of the most prestigious areas of MBR City. Discover the luxury lifestyle and enjoy the skyline views from the three tallest buildings in the world: Burj Khalifa, Meydan Tower and Dubai Creek Tower.

Riviera Reve includes 156 studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The layouts include an open kitchen, bathrooms, a living room, several bedrooms, a dining room. The apartments are rented with ergonomic spaces, spacious balconies and panoramic windows. The Smart Home system allows you to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Internal infrastructure: an infinity pool, a roof terrace with barbecue areas, a gym, playgrounds, restaurants, shops, a mosque, a SPA center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cinema hall, landscaped areas. An artificial lagoon with sandy beaches and infrastructure near the water deserves special attention. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Al Khail Road, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. It takes 10 minutes to get to the center of Dubai, a little further away is Dubai International Airport. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 15 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architecture of the residential complex is inspired by the lagoon and its movement: modern urban style, glass panels and winding elements make the project truly unique. Marble floors and wooden panels are used in the decoration of the lobby buildings. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
65 - 114
2 134 990 - 3 765 905
27 077 - 40 196
2 bedrooms
105 - 141
3 124 550 - 4 695 405
26 401 - 38 416
3 bedrooms
156 - 159
4 322 890 - 6 058 910
27 515 - 38 550

Infrastructure

