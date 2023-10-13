Saudi Arabia launches first free-hold pilot project

Now we're not just talking about the Emirates! Saudi Arabia is launching the first pilot free-hold project.

Before we announce the first project, we want to tell you why you should look at real estate in this country:

1.No acquisition taxes, unlike UAE and Oman. (The 5% tax is paid only when the ownership of the completed real estate).

2.Promising investment potential (According to experts, the market in SA and the capital Riyadh, in particular, after the opening of free-hold to foreigners, will grow by tens of percent).

3. Stunning landscapes of deserts and green oases, beaches of the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, acquaintance with original culture and high-class service.

4. Safety (Saudi Arabia is recognized as one of the safest countries on the planet, the level of street crime here is reduced to zero. And medicine here is considered to be one of the best and most modern in the world)

+ it should be noted that there is a high level of education and career opportunities here!

Therefore, we are pleased to present the first project - a village with villas in the capital of the kingdom - Riyadh, which is available for purchase by foreigners. It will appear on the platform very soon! But already now you can offer it to your clients and investors if you are registered on the Housebook platform.

The agent is entitled to 60% commission for a hot client.





In brief about the project:

Etoile by Eli Saab settlement consists of 180 villas, located in a new developing area of the capital called Sedra.

- The area of villas: from 245 sq.m. (3 bedrooms) to 480 sq.m. (4 bedrooms), with a plot of land from 250 squares!

- Full finishing, design and furnishing!

Cost from $ 850.000;

Down payment from 10% and installments for the period of construction;

*Construction is already underway.

Soon we will tell you all the details of the project, but in the meantime you can contact our experts in What'sApp at this link!

They will answer all your questions!