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HomeBlogNewsThe new direction of Housebook
Date: 25.08.2023

The new direction of Housebook

The new direction of Housebook

We now develop lendings for you together with Focus Group partners.

What is it?


Your own website, customized to attract a new stream of clients.

It will allow you to automatically attract new customers, freeing up your time for quality processing of their requests and conducting the transaction.

How does it work?

We'll create a landing page from scratch, from colors to texts with your wishes or with the original marketing materials, if available. And our platform feeds will provide daily updated information on developer offers. 

Services for communication with clients:

- Set up integration with popular messengers;

- Connect your telephony services;

- Connect the service for e-mail newsletters;

- Customize CRM-system;

- Connect notifications about new requests in Telegram.

In addition, you can order a promotion service from our partners Focus group, because one of the most difficult things in the work with the site is Internet marketing.

The term of development of a landing page - from 1 week. 

You can leave an application and find out all the details at this ссылке👈🏻.

  1. Riviera Reve by Azizi
    Riviera Reve by Azizi
    United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ3 2024
    DeveloperAzizi Developments
    Total areafrom 76 m² to 809 m²
    Down Payment10%
    from 713 410 $from 9 247 $/m²
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