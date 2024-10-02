Catalog
Wasel by Azizi

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 29 m² to 537 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 991 000 AEDfrom 26 267 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Ceiling height3.4 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
29 – 34
991 000 – 1 232 000
33 627 – 35 793
1 bedroom
55 – 85
1 574 000 – 2 572 000
28 203 – 30 071
2 bedrooms
93 – 115
2 761 000 – 3 787 000
29 650 – 32 745
3 bedrooms
124 – 137
3 829 000 – 4 885 000
30 718 – 35 409
4 bedrooms
237 – 537
6 911 000 – 14 110 000
26 267 – 29 098

Description

Oasis of serene living on the picturesque shores of the Dubai Islands. The unique Wasel residential complex emphasises functional layouts and aesthetic design, offering stylish and comfortable life. It strikes the perfect balance between the energy of the big city and the tranquillity of nature. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colours. Panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape and fill the house with natural light. - For the convenience of residents there are spacious parking spaces and a 24-hour security post. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, spa centre, sauna, lounge area, guest lobby, cinema, multifunctional room for work and leisure, shops, cafes, etc. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland of Dubai. The Waterfront Market is 5 minutes away, Port Rashid harbour is 10 minutes away and the popular attraction Dubai Frame is 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport8 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

