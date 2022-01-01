UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Creek Views

Creek Views

Farhad Azizi Residence, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 29 m² to 210 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price869 600 AED
from 869 600 AED
from 21 495 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
3%26 088 AED
Registration of the contract
7%60872 AED
4%34784 AED
Before the completion date
20%173 920 AED
Handover
70%608 720 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ1 2022
Sales launchQ3 2018
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 869 600 AED
Construction stagesExisting, Under Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school1 km
Shop3 km
Medical center500 m

About project

The community includes 587 apartments in Dubai Healthcare City. A unique project reflecting Dubai's transition from the traditional past to the modern future. The complex includes cozy studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The windows offer stunning views of the famous Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai.

The project, located in the epicenter of the future, represents an all-inclusive life. Residents will be able to use international facilities, including swimming pools, gym, sauna, steam bath, playground, outdoor yoga space. Dubai Healthcare City is famous for its wellness programs. Clinics, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson and Moorfields Eye Hospital are nearby. Entertainment venues, shopping complexes, cafes and restaurants are located in the area. Transport accessibility The exit to Sheikh Zayed Road is 5 minutes away. From the complex you can quickly get to Dubai International Airport, which is located 10 minutes away. The new Al Maktoum International Airport is a 40-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Dubai Dolphinarium, Jameel Arts Centre, PVRK Dubai Mall, Dubai Creek and Dubai Aquarium are 20 minutes from the complex. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
29 - 99
869 600 - 2 142 400
21 495 - 31 791
1 bedroom
67 - 96
1 853 595 - 2 148 120
22 276 - 29 310
2 bedrooms
91 - 142
2 349 315 - 3 403 485
22 529 - 28 930
3 bedrooms
170 - 210
4 850 865 - 5 491 935
25 324 - 28 646

Infrastructure

