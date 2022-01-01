Creek Views

The project, located in the epicenter of the future, represents an all-inclusive life. Residents will be able to use international facilities, including swimming pools, gym, sauna, steam bath, playground, outdoor yoga space. Dubai Healthcare City is famous for its wellness programs. Clinics, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson and Moorfields Eye Hospital are nearby. Entertainment venues, shopping complexes, cafes and restaurants are located in the area. Transport accessibility The exit to Sheikh Zayed Road is 5 minutes away. From the complex you can quickly get to Dubai International Airport, which is located 10 minutes away. The new Al Maktoum International Airport is a 40-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Dubai Dolphinarium, Jameel Arts Centre, PVRK Dubai Mall, Dubai Creek and Dubai Aquarium are 20 minutes from the complex. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

