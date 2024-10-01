Description

The unique atmosphere of Italy’s fashion capital in the prestigious Dubailand district. Azizi Milan is an architectural ensemble that harmoniously combines modern lines with classical Milanese motifs. It is a unique space for those who appreciate refined European style and premium quality of life in the metropolis of the future. Key Features — The apartments are designed in a modern style with wabi-sabi elements. Interiors are finished in elegant light tones with emerald accents and natural materials. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies offer picturesque views of the canal or the park area. — Excellent infrastructure for an active lifestyle includes a swimming pool surrounded by palm trees and sun loungers, a modern fitness center, tennis courts, a multifunctional event hall, a home cinema, and specially equipped playrooms for children. — The eco-friendly housing concept is implemented through an energy-efficient system, solar panels, vertical gardens, and green roofs, making the complex truly sustainability-oriented and an ideal choice for families with children. Location Advantages The residence is located in the rapidly developing Dubailand community, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and close to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The complex offers quick access to popular destinations: IMG Worlds of Adventure — 1 minute, Cityland Mall — 4 minutes, Global Village — 5 minutes, Dubai Miracle Garden — 15 minutes, Silicon Central Mall — 15 minutes. The road to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina takes about 30–35 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes from the complex.