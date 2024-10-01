Catalog
AZIZI MILAN

6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 33 m² to 100 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 600 000 AEDfrom 17 909 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors34
HydrophoreYes
Building height130.8 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
33
600 000
18 121
1 bedroom
55
1 000 000
17 909
2 bedrooms
90
1 700 000
18 889
3 bedrooms
100
2 000 000
19 993
The unique atmosphere of Italy’s fashion capital in the prestigious Dubailand district. Azizi Milan is an architectural ensemble that harmoniously combines modern lines with classical Milanese motifs. It is a unique space for those who appreciate refined European style and premium quality of life in the metropolis of the future. Key Features — The apartments are designed in a modern style with wabi-sabi elements. Interiors are finished in elegant light tones with emerald accents and natural materials. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies offer picturesque views of the canal or the park area. — Excellent infrastructure for an active lifestyle includes a swimming pool surrounded by palm trees and sun loungers, a modern fitness center, tennis courts, a multifunctional event hall, a home cinema, and specially equipped playrooms for children. — The eco-friendly housing concept is implemented through an energy-efficient system, solar panels, vertical gardens, and green roofs, making the complex truly sustainability-oriented and an ideal choice for families with children. Location Advantages The residence is located in the rapidly developing Dubailand community, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and close to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The complex offers quick access to popular destinations: IMG Worlds of Adventure — 1 minute, Cityland Mall — 4 minutes, Global Village — 5 minutes, Dubai Miracle Garden — 15 minutes, Silicon Central Mall — 15 minutes. The road to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina takes about 30–35 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes from the complex.

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
High school2 km
Airport27 km

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
  1. Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies
    Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies02.10.2024
  2. How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips
    How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips01.10.2024
