Milan Heights by Azizi

6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 31 m² to 106 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 156 819 $from 4 315 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors42
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31
156 819
4 975
1 bedroom
60
260 277
4 315
2 bedrooms
102
443 777
4 332
3 bedrooms
106
579 905
5 433

Description

Architectural embodiment of Milanese elegance in the heart of Dubai. The residential complex Milan Heights offers a variety of layouts — from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Views of water canals and emerald parks, a well-developed community, and world-class amenities make this club residence an ideal choice for families with children, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — Modern finishes in Italian modernist style with high ceilings, panoramic windows, golden accents in decor, built-in storage systems, and premium sanitary ware. — Eco-friendly project with zero carbon footprint thanks to solar panels, energy-efficient design, vertical gardens, and green roofs on each building. — Exclusive infrastructure: infinity pools, lagoon, fitness center, cinema, children's playgrounds, jogging and cycling tracks, barbecue areas, multifunctional hall, sky alleys, saunas, jacuzzi, and steam rooms. Location Advantages The towers are part of the large-scale master project Azizi Milan, which will become one of the biggest new districts with its own monorail line and a central boulevard of fashion and arts, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 3 minutes to reach IMG Worlds of Adventure, 15 minutes to Global Village and Dubai Miracle Garden. The trip to Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Al-Arab will take 27–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

