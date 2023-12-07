UAE
+971 43 102302
Azizi Venice

Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 30 m² to 116 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price595 000 AED
from 595 000 AED
from 12 455 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%59 500 AED
Registration of the contract
10%59500 AED
4%23800 AED
Before the completion date
30%178 500 AED
Handover
50%297 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings6
Completion dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ3 2023
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Pricefrom 595 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Additionally
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

About project

A new project inspired by the historical charm of Venice, located in the Dubai South area. Become a part of the community where numerous relaxation areas and a tranquil atmosphere take precedence. The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The units stand out with well-thought-out layouts, high-quality finishes, and unparalleled amenities.

Residents have access to an opera theater, public beaches, a boulevard with restaurants, cinemas, comedy clubs, a jogging track, fitness centers, sports and children's playgrounds, a water park, and fountains, an international school, hospitals, and hotels. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near the Emirates Road highway, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is just a 10-minute drive away. An artificial lagoon is a feature of the complex Most of the area is dedicated to well-maintained landscaped zones. The community features an 18-kilometer-long artificial lagoon with a depth of 1.5 meters and artificial waves. The lagoon is perfect for water sports such as swimming, kayaking, and canoeing. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
30 - 66
595 000 - 827 000
12 455 - 19 287
1 bedroom
49 - 58
948 000 - 1 416 000
19 347 - 24 330
2 bedrooms
92 - 116
1 581 000 - 2 117 000
17 027 - 18 231

Infrastructure

News about project

