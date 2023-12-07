Azizi Venice

Residents have access to an opera theater, public beaches, a boulevard with restaurants, cinemas, comedy clubs, a jogging track, fitness centers, sports and children's playgrounds, a water park, and fountains, an international school, hospitals, and hotels. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near the Emirates Road highway, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is just a 10-minute drive away. An artificial lagoon is a feature of the complex Most of the area is dedicated to well-maintained landscaped zones. The community features an 18-kilometer-long artificial lagoon with a depth of 1.5 meters and artificial waves. The lagoon is perfect for water sports such as swimming, kayaking, and canoeing. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

