Azizi Vista

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities such as leisure areas, a gym, yoga area, children's playground, and a barbecue area. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can find The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai and Dwight School Dubai, Kinder Castle Nursery, Pulcinella Restaurant, Copper Kettle Restaurant, The Els Club At Dubai Sport City, Waitrose Motor City, Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, and Prime Medical Center. Transport accessibility The complex provides easy access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, allowing you to quickly reach any part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is just an 18-minute drive away. Surrounded by nature The key attraction of Dubai, the Butterfly Garden, is just a 10-minute walk away. Nearby are Damac Hills Park, Central Park Mudon, and Alvorada Park. Take a walk in the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with your family and friends. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

