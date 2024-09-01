UAE
+971 43 102302
Azizi Vista

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hessa Street, 69B
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 38 m² to 109 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price597 600 AED
from 597 600 AED
from 13 560 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%59 760 AED
Registration of the contract
4%23904 AED
Before the completion date
30%179 280 AED
Handover
60%358 560 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2024
Sales launchQ2 2023
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km

About project

Modern apartment complex is surrounded by lush greenery. Become a part of one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai Studio City, while enjoying a relaxed lifestyle. You can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. The layouts include a spacious bathroom, living room, fully equipped kitchen with appliances, and a balcony. The bedroom offers a comfortable space with wardrobes for added convenience.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities such as leisure areas, a gym, yoga area, children's playground, and a barbecue area. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can find The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai and Dwight School Dubai, Kinder Castle Nursery, Pulcinella Restaurant, Copper Kettle Restaurant, The Els Club At Dubai Sport City, Waitrose Motor City, Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, and Prime Medical Center. Transport accessibility The complex provides easy access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, allowing you to quickly reach any part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is just an 18-minute drive away. Surrounded by nature The key attraction of Dubai, the Butterfly Garden, is just a 10-minute walk away. Nearby are Damac Hills Park, Central Park Mudon, and Alvorada Park. Take a walk in the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with your family and friends. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
38 - 41
597 600 - 618 400
14 862 - 15 445
1 bedroom
73 - 86
1 047 200 - 1 234 400
13 575 - 14 703
2 bedrooms
96 - 109
1 351 200 - 1 508 800
13 560 - 14 262

