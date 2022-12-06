UAE
Azizi Riviera

Al Merkadh, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 31 m² to 109 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price994 500 AED
from 994 500 AED
from 21 193 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
4%39780 AED
Before the completion date
30%298 350 AED
Handover
70%696 150 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings4
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 994 500 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school1 km
Shop3 km

About project

Modern community on the coast of Dubai Water Canal. The location of the building along the crystal lagoon creates an association with the famous French Riviera. The coastal complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts. Apartments with 2-4 bathrooms, living room, fully equipped kitchen, dressing room, staff room, terrace or balcony.

At Azizi Riviera, you can feel at home and at the same time be a part of a multicultural community. On the territory of the complex there are swimming pools, playgrounds, recreation and yoga areas, fitness center, sauna, Jacuzzi, landscaped gardens. Dubai Mall, Safa Park, Emirates Hospital Dubai and American Hospital Dubai can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Restaurants Backyard Brunch, Iris, QUBE Sports Bar, Backyard Brunch and Saturday Billy Brunch are located nearby. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in one of the most popular areas of Dubai – Meydan One. Nearby there are major highways Al Khail Road, Meydan Road, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road, which connect this area with other popular areas of the city. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in the Mediterranean style with modern elements. The trends typical of the French Riviera and high-quality materials are harmoniously combined here. Special attention is paid to airiness and landscaping. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
31 - 42
994 500 - 1 167 390
25 387 - 32 789
1 bedroom
54 - 77
1 624 860 - 1 954 575
25 139 - 30 560
2 bedrooms
61 - 109
1 844 415 - 2 551 275
21 193 - 30 060

Infrastructure

