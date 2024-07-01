UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Riviera Azure

Riviera Azure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/1
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 6
Project Render
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 62 m² to 713 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 5
Start price1 813 815 AED
from 1 813 815 AED
from 28 635 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
3%54 414 AED
Registration of the contract
7%126967 AED
+
4%72553 AED
Before the completion date
30%544 144 AED
Handover
60%1 088 289 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2024
Sales launchQ4 2022
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 813 815 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school1 km
Shop1 km

About project

Modern community with apartments in the fast-growing MBR City. Become a part of community where recreation areas create an atmosphere of relaxation. The residential complex has 118 studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and penthouses. All lots are distinguished by ergonomic spaces, high-quality finishes and panoramic windows. Residents will be able to enjoy the picturesque urban landscape and the man-made lagoon.

The residents of the complex have access to international amenities: a private cinema, a barbecue area, a swimming pool with recreation areas, playgrounds, a gym and coworking. It takes 2 minutes to get to Meydan One Mall, 10 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Palm Jumeirah and The Walk, JBR are 25-30 minutes away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to the highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away by car and Al Maktoum Airport is a little further away. High-quality finish The apartment is decorated in a modern style in a neutral color scheme. All lots have designer furniture and decorative elements. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
62 - 70
1 813 815 - 2 028 780
28 635 - 29 674

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/1