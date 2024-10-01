Catalog
Azizi David

506, Phase 6B Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 30 m² to 322 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 204 220 $from 5 584 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
60%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
30
204 220
6 738
1 bedroom
60
343 635
5 687
2 bedrooms
78
437 304
5 584
Project brochure

Description

Сollection of stylish residences in Al Jaddaf. In Azizi David residential complex, culture and modern comfort merge together, and life is filled with the rhythm of the metropolis. The interiors of the apartments are a harmony of light and space, where marble kitchens and spacious living rooms create an atmosphere of comfort both for chamber dinners and for evenings with friends. Key features - The finishing is done in light pastel colors. All apartments have large windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, cinema, garden, multipurpose hall for work and recreation. Location advantages The project is advantageously located near major highways. The exit to Al Khail Road will take 3 minutes, to Sheikh Zayed Road – 5 minutes. Creek Metro Station is a 3-minute drive away. Dubai Parks & Resorts Theme Park can be reached in 9 minutes, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations can be reached in 12 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 7-minute drive away.

Location

506, Phase 6B Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop200 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport7 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

