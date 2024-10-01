Catalog
Azizi Sakandar

115/14, 1st Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 28 m² to 102 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 154 368 $from 3 533 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
28 – 44
154 368 – 174 243
3 886 – 5 325
1 bedroom
59 – 87
284 778 – 309 553
3 533 – 4 758
2 bedrooms
102
451 125 – 453 847
4 400 – 4 410
Plans catalog

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in the Al Furjan district. The elegant architecture of the Azizi Sakandar clubhouse, mesmerizing views of the city, and well-thought-out layouts are harmoniously complemented by modern infrastructure. The exquisite interiors create a cozy and comfortable atmosphere for living, and the convenient location provides easy access to all key destinations in Dubai. Key features - Finished interiors, panoramic windows, and balconies in all apartments. - For the safety of residents, the complex is under 24-hour security. - The building is adapted for people with disabilities. - Residents have access to gym, swimming pool, outdoor and indoor children's play areas, sauna, multipurpose room for work and leisure, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Yalayis Street, which provides access to Sheikh Zayed Road in 10 minutes. It takes 7 minutes by car to reach Al Furjan Metro Station, 12 minutes to Expo City, and 15 minutes to Ibn Battuta Mall. The journey to Dubai Marina and JBR takes 15 minutes, and to Business Bay 25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
115/14, 1st Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

