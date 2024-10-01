Catalog
Azizi Ameer

Avenue Residence 1, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 78 m² to 199 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 369 176 $from 3 691 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 80
369 176 – 379 250
4 694 – 4 703
2 bedrooms
117 – 185
538 518 – 685 536
3 691 – 4 565
3 bedrooms
152 – 199
629 451 – 783 547
3 935 – 4 140
Description

Embodiment of elegance in the heart of the metropolis. Azizi Ameer residential tower is located in the rapidly developing area of Al Furjan with convenient access to the metro. The residence offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for those who value a balance between urban activity and tranquility. Key Features — The collection of units features refined finishes with marble-effect tiles, built-in premium kitchen appliances, laminated wardrobes, and engineered stone countertops. — Interiors are designed in a light palette with milky-beige, caramel, and light gray shades. Matte gold decor elements add sophistication. Contrasting accents are created through textures and soft geometric forms. — The infrastructure includes a gym, swimming pools for adults and children, a play area, a cinema, a sauna, and landscaped grounds with pedestrian walkways. — The building’s technical equipment includes LED lighting, an integrated control system, energy-efficient equipment, and fire protection systems compliant with DCD standards. Location Advantages The project is located in the vibrant Al Furjan community with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Discovery Gardens metro station is a 1-minute walk away. Travel time to Ibn Battuta Mall and Jafza is 7 minutes, to Dubai Marina, JBR, The Palm Jumeirah, and Expo City Dubai — 13–15 minutes. The road to DIFC and Business Bay will take 25 minutes. A trip to Al Maktoum International Airport will last 30 minutes.

Location

On map
Avenue Residence 1, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Al Furjan

Dubai
Al Furjan is a residential area with predominantly low-rise buildings. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. This neighborhood is perfect for families with children and those who prefer a sedate lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport100 m
High school1 km
Shop600 m
Medical center900 m
Metro station150 m
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

