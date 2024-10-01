Azizi Amber

For the convenience of residents and their guests, there are a playground, pools, gym, yoga area, spa center, barbecue area, sports fields, and relaxation areas on the premises. Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, The Arbor School, DG TUSKERS CRICKET ARENA, Spinneys and Carrefour Market supermarkets, and NMC Royal Hospital are located within a 5-10 minute drive. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are located within a 20-minute drive. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building is designed in a modern style. Pastel color palette. The facade is adorned with large windows and spacious balconies with glass railings. Functional layouts The layouts include an entrance hall, bedroom, living room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, and balcony. A walk-in closet is provided in the 3-bedroom apartments. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

