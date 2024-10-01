UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Azizi Amber

Azizi Amber

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, 1st Street, 115/14
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
Project Render
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 73 m² to 187 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 110 000 AED
from 1 110 000 AED
from 10 477 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%111 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%44400 AED
Before the completion date
30%333 000 AED
Handover
60%666 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
Sales launchQ2 2023
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 110 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school2 km
Shop3 km
Medical center2 km
Sea9 km

About project

Modern apartment complex located in the heart of the Al Furjan district, close to the main attractions of the emirate. Find your balance between the bustling city and peaceful tranquility. The complex features studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units are elegantly styled and equipped with the necessary amenities for comfort and luxury. Glass, wood, and marble are used in the finishes. Appliances, furniture, and built-in wardrobes are installed. The windows offer picturesque views of the city landscape.

For the convenience of residents and their guests, there are a playground, pools, gym, yoga area, spa center, barbecue area, sports fields, and relaxation areas on the premises. Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, The Arbor School, DG TUSKERS CRICKET ARENA, Spinneys and Carrefour Market supermarkets, and NMC Royal Hospital are located within a 5-10 minute drive. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are located within a 20-minute drive. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building is designed in a modern style. Pastel color palette. The facade is adorned with large windows and spacious balconies with glass railings. Functional layouts The layouts include an entrance hall, bedroom, living room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, and balcony. A walk-in closet is provided in the 3-bedroom apartments. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
73 - 103
1 110 000 - 1 175 250
11 353 - 15 010
2 bedrooms
90 - 120
1 261 500 - 1 482 750
11 814 - 15 346
3 bedrooms
117 - 187
1 684 500 - 2 109 750
10 477 - 14 801

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, 1st Street, 115/14

