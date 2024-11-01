UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Azizi Riviera Beachfront

Azizi Riviera Beachfront

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, Sobha Heartland Greens Building 2
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 2
Project Render
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 955 m² to 1128 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 888 640 AED
from 2 888 640 AED
from 89 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
3%86 659 AED
Registration of the contract
7%202205 AED
+
4%115546 AED
Before the completion date
20%577 728 AED
Handover
70%2 022 048 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2024
Sales launchQ4 2021
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 888 640 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Tennis court

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school1 km
Shop700 m

About project

The project on the seashore in modern Meydan, MBR City. Enjoy the snow–white beaches and walk around the incredibly beautiful locations of Dubai - everything is created here for your comfort. The large-scale project includes three high-rise buildings equipped with modern amenities. The complex includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, functional spaces, finishing and appliances. The windows offer breathtaking views of the lagoon, Dubai Canal and Dubai skyline.

The complex has a landscaped park, yoga areas, tennis courts and basketball courts, bike paths, playgrounds, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a parking. The district offers a well-developed infrastructure with medical centers, kindergartens and educational institutions. Nearby are Meydan One Mall, Al Quoz Pond Park, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Aster 170 Pharmacy and Hartland International School. Transport accessibility Riviera Beachfront is located in Meydan, in Nad Al Sheba 1. The residential complex is located near Al Ain – Dubai Road, Al Meydan Road and Ras Al Khor Road, which will allow you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project combines the features of the best of Mediterranean design with modern architecture. The interiors are decorated in calm shades and each building has a view of the surrounding landscape. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
955 - 956
2 888 640 - 2 908 530
89 - 89
2 bedrooms
1006 - 1128
3 164 040 - 3 369 825
93 - 105

Infrastructure

