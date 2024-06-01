UAE
Beach Oasis

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Al Hebiah 1, Gardinia Road, 101
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 51 m² to 79 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price769 410 AED
from 769 410 AED
from 13 893 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
3%23 082 AED
Registration of the contract
7%53859 AED
4%30776 AED
Before the completion date
30%230 823 AED
Handover
60%461 646 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2024
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 769 410 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school1 km
Shop2 km

About project

New residential complex of two buildings in the heart of Dubai Studio City. Live 20 minutes from the city center, surrounded by landscaped parks and gardens, and get the best experience of Dubai's atmosphere. The Art Nouveau project includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, panoramic windows and a spacious balcony. Each residence embodies the trends of modern design and allows you to enjoy a picturesque view of the Dubai skyline.

The residents of the complex have access to international amenities: a swimming pool with an artificial beach, gardens, a well-kept courtyard, restaurants and gyms. The main attractions of Dubai, including Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Bluewaters Island and Equestrian Club are located 5-15 minutes from the house. Dubai Mall is located just 20 minutes by car from Dubai Studio City. Transport accessibility It’s less than a 10-minute drive to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), which connect Beach Oasis with the entire part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes from the house. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
51 - 51
822 530 - 823 360
16 053 - 16 068
1 bedroom
55 - 55
769 410 - 769 410
13 893 - 13 893
2 bedrooms
79 - 79
1 203 500 - 1 205 990
15 203 - 15 208

Infrastructure

