The residents of the complex have access to international amenities: a swimming pool with an artificial beach, gardens, a well-kept courtyard, restaurants and gyms. The main attractions of Dubai, including Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Bluewaters Island and Equestrian Club are located 5-15 minutes from the house. Dubai Mall is located just 20 minutes by car from Dubai Studio City. Transport accessibility It’s less than a 10-minute drive to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), which connect Beach Oasis with the entire part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes from the house. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

More