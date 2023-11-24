Residents can enjoy world-class amenities without leaving the complex. The complex includes its own gym, BBQ area, spa center, playground, pool, football field, and landscaped gardens. The Victory Heights Foundation Stage nursery and Empire Aquatic swimming section are within walking distance. GEMS Founders School and the Grandiose supermarket are a short distance away. Transport accessibility Azizi Grand is conveniently located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides easy access to any part of the city. Public transport stops at Sports City and Golf Tower 2 are a 15-minute walk from the complex. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a real paradise styled like a picturesque oasis, is a 20-minute drive from the complex. The beach attracts attention with its well-groomed lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Functional layouts The apartments have shared spaces where residents can gather with their families or friends for joint activities. Studios and apartments with 1 bedroom have spacious balconies, while apartments with 2 bedrooms have terraces. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

