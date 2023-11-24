UAE
Azizi Grand

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Dubai Sports City, West Gate Apartments, Uniestate Sports Tower
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 37 m² to 117 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price568 800 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
40%227 520 AED
Registration of the contract
4%22752 AED
Handover
60%341 280 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2023
Sales launchQ1 2018
HydrophoreYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Type of objectApartment
Pricefrom 568 800 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school9 km
Shop800 m

About project

Modern project in Dubai Sports City. Be in the center of Dubai's sporting life while enjoying peace and tranquility surrounded by landscaped gardens and greenery. The complex features 431 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, panoramic windows, large balconies, and terraces with views of Dubai's picturesque skyline. The property is perfect for families with children and for independent living.

Residents can enjoy world-class amenities without leaving the complex. The complex includes its own gym, BBQ area, spa center, playground, pool, football field, and landscaped gardens. The Victory Heights Foundation Stage nursery and Empire Aquatic swimming section are within walking distance. GEMS Founders School and the Grandiose supermarket are a short distance away. Transport accessibility Azizi Grand is conveniently located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides easy access to any part of the city. Public transport stops at Sports City and Golf Tower 2 are a 15-minute walk from the complex. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a real paradise styled like a picturesque oasis, is a 20-minute drive from the complex. The beach attracts attention with its well-groomed lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Functional layouts The apartments have shared spaces where residents can gather with their families or friends for joint activities. Studios and apartments with 1 bedroom have spacious balconies, while apartments with 2 bedrooms have terraces. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
37 - 50
568 800 - 823 200
12 843 - 16 444
1 bedroom
67 - 96
960 000 - 1 163 200
11 558 - 15 580
2 bedrooms
102 - 117
1 300 000 - 1 720 800
11 951 - 14 636

