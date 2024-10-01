Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesCove Edition 6 by Imtiaz

Cove Edition 6 by Imtiaz

Tulip Oasis 7, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 121 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 183 772 $from 3 335 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingOutdoor Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
183 772
4 933
1 bedroom
67
274 406
4 052
2 bedrooms
121
403 999
3 335
Project brochure

Description

Oasis of comfort in the dynamic area of Dubailand. Cove Edition 6 residential complex is created for those who seek a refined lifestyle. Studios and apartments in a modern style combine quality and luxury in the heart of the city. Key Features — Fully furnished residences with premium finishes and built-in appliances from renowned brands Virra, Alexa, and TEKA. Each unit is equipped with a Smart Home system for maximum convenience. — Interiors are designed in a natural palette dominated by beige-sandy and wood tones. The walls are decorated with vertical panels in light oak. Olive-green and bronze-brown accents are harmoniously integrated into the overall design. — The infrastructure includes a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views, a gym, a children's playroom, a clubhouse, an open-air café with a barbecue area, relaxation zones, and meeting spaces. Location Advantages The project is located in a prestigious community with excellent transport accessibility to major highways. Travel time to Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure, Silicon Oasis, and Academic City is just 5–12 minutes. A trip to iconic landmarks — Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa — will take around 20 minutes, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away by car.

Location

On map
Tulip Oasis 7, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
  2. Tourism development in the UAE: why it is important for investors
    Tourism development in the UAE: why it is important for investors02.10.2024
  3. How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips
    How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips01.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap