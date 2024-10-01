Cove Edition 6 by Imtiaz

Description

Oasis of comfort in the dynamic area of Dubailand. Cove Edition 6 residential complex is created for those who seek a refined lifestyle. Studios and apartments in a modern style combine quality and luxury in the heart of the city. Key Features — Fully furnished residences with premium finishes and built-in appliances from renowned brands Virra, Alexa, and TEKA. Each unit is equipped with a Smart Home system for maximum convenience. — Interiors are designed in a natural palette dominated by beige-sandy and wood tones. The walls are decorated with vertical panels in light oak. Olive-green and bronze-brown accents are harmoniously integrated into the overall design. — The infrastructure includes a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views, a gym, a children's playroom, a clubhouse, an open-air café with a barbecue area, relaxation zones, and meeting spaces. Location Advantages The project is located in a prestigious community with excellent transport accessibility to major highways. Travel time to Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure, Silicon Oasis, and Academic City is just 5–12 minutes. A trip to iconic landmarks — Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa — will take around 20 minutes, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away by car.