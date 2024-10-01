Beach Walk 4 by Imtiaz

Description

A gem of coastal architecture on Dubai Islands. Beach Walk 4 is a modern residence offering breathtaking views of the sparkling bay waters and the dynamic city skyline. Live in luxury and enjoy beachside leisure far from the noise of the metropolis. Key Features — Exquisite apartment finishes with appliances by premium brands Miele, GESSI, and Villeroy & Boch. The collection features an Alexa smart home system and exclusive custom-made furniture. — World-class leisure infrastructure including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic ocean views, an open-air yoga area, and a multifunctional clubhouse. — Landscaped grounds with a zen garden, barbecue area, and children’s playground. — Contemporary amenities: 24/7 security, additional guest parking, and an electric vehicle charging station. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the prestigious Dubai Islands district. It takes about 2 minutes to reach the beach, 20 minutes to the architectural landmark Dubai Frame, and 24 minutes to Downtown Dubai. Thanks to its proximity to the Infinity Bridge, residents can quickly reach Waterfront Market in 5 minutes, the nearest metro station in 8 minutes, and Al Mamzar beach in 10 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 12 minutes away.