Beach Walk 4 by Imtiaz

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 72 m² to 234 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 942 000 AEDfrom 24 118 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
72
1 942 000
26 938
2 bedrooms
121
2 924 000
24 118
3 bedrooms
166
4 104 000
24 679
Plans catalog

Description

A gem of coastal architecture on Dubai Islands. Beach Walk 4 is a modern residence offering breathtaking views of the sparkling bay waters and the dynamic city skyline. Live in luxury and enjoy beachside leisure far from the noise of the metropolis. Key Features — Exquisite apartment finishes with appliances by premium brands Miele, GESSI, and Villeroy & Boch. The collection features an Alexa smart home system and exclusive custom-made furniture. — World-class leisure infrastructure including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic ocean views, an open-air yoga area, and a multifunctional clubhouse. — Landscaped grounds with a zen garden, barbecue area, and children’s playground. — Contemporary amenities: 24/7 security, additional guest parking, and an electric vehicle charging station. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the prestigious Dubai Islands district. It takes about 2 minutes to reach the beach, 20 minutes to the architectural landmark Dubai Frame, and 24 minutes to Downtown Dubai. Thanks to its proximity to the Infinity Bridge, residents can quickly reach Waterfront Market in 5 minutes, the nearest metro station in 8 minutes, and Al Mamzar beach in 10 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 12 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea150 m
Airport9 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

News about project

