Sunset Bay 2 by Imtiaz

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 87 m² to 208 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 847 550 AEDfrom 20 784 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On signing SPA
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
87 – 99
1 847 550 – 2 299 709
21 103 – 23 134
2 bedrooms
125 – 136
2 607 172 – 2 974 277
20 784 – 21 713
3 bedrooms
208
5 418 004
26 013
Project brochure

Description

Timeless elegance on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Sunset Bay 2 is a collection of luxury apartments where refined living becomes an everyday experience. An ideal retreat to indulge in miles of golden beaches, the azure waters of the ocean, and the well-developed infrastructure of Dubai. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a modern style, featuring a palette of pristine white and Gainsboro gray, elegantly accented with ultramarine hues and adorned with crystal chandeliers reminiscent of shimmering diamonds. The finishes include natural wood, light marble, and premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. — Exclusive amenities include an open-air cinema, panoramic pools, barbecue areas, lounge zones, waterfront relaxation spaces, and floating islands. Residents will also have access to a fitness center, clubhouse, and dedicated spaces for yoga. — Private terraces with ocean views provide the perfect setting to admire breathtaking sunsets and enjoy tranquil moments of solitude. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the prestigious Dubai Islands district, conveniently connected to the city's main transport arteries. Infinity Bridge and Waterfront Market are just 5 minutes away. Its proximity to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall makes it an ideal location for both leisure and daily living, with these key areas reachable in just 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a mere 12-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
High school5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center5 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

