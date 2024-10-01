Catalog
Wynwood by Imtiaz

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 67 m² to 329 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 980 000 AEDfrom 22 062 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67
1 980 000
29 437
2 bedrooms
117
2 600 000
22 062
3 bedrooms
156
4 500 000
28 668

Description

An oasis of tranquility on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Wynwood is a premium residential complex where contemporary design meets natural harmony. Each residence is crafted for connoisseurs of sophistication and world-class service. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with panoramic glazing, high ceilings, and Smart Home systems with Alexa voice control. Kitchens are equipped with Miele appliances, bathrooms feature Gessi, Geberit, and Villeroy & Boch fixtures. — Interiors showcase light wood, textile textures in warm linen tones, and accents of caramel and creamy beige. Natural materials create an atmosphere of freshness, comfort, and visual lightness. — Comprehensive infrastructure includes a rooftop infinity pool, outdoor yoga space, fitness center, jacuzzi, barbecue area, children's playground, and clubhouse. — Residents enjoy landscaped courtyards with green podiums, walking paths, dining terraces, and multi-level spaces for relaxation and gatherings. Location Advantages The project is situated on Dubai Islands with access to the marina and beach. The journey to Dubai Islands Marina and Beach Club takes 5 minutes, to Waterfront Deira — 10 minutes. Travel time to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa is 20 minutes, to Dubai Mall and The Dubai Fountain — 20 minutes, to DIFC and its art galleries — 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is located 15 minutes away by transport.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Shop1 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

