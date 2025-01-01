Catalog
Sakura Gardens

17, Wr13 Street, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
HRE Development LLC
Total area
from 41 m² to 297 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 217 835 $from 4 187 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
41
217 835
5 211
1 bedroom
76
353 982
4 647
2 bedrooms
148
653 506
4 396
3 bedrooms
195
816 882
4 187
4 bedrooms
297
1 361 470
4 580
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A sanctuary of tranquility in the very heart of Dubailand. Sakura Gardens is an architectural ensemble inspired by the Japanese philosophy of harmony. The project is designed for those seeking a balance between urban rhythm and the serenity of nature. Key Features — The apartments are fully furnished and equipped with a Smart Home system. The collection of units includes panoramic windows, spacious balconies, and open layouts. — The premium infrastructure includes an infinity pool, padel tennis courts, a running track, fitness gyms, a spa area with a sauna and jacuzzi, yoga and meditation areas, a children's play club, a coworking space, creative studios, a podcast room, as well as a retail promenade with cafes and restaurants. — Residents have access to concierge service, cleaning, laundry, and pet care. The complex team provides move-in assistance and offers childcare and tutoring options. — The parking area is equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle spaces, and solar panels. More than 50% of the territory is allocated to landscaping with themed gardens and sculptural water features. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Falcon City of Wonders area in Dubailand. Transport accessibility is ensured by proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road — both highways are located 5 minutes away. Reaching IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, Al Barari, Arabian Ranches, and Habtoor Polo Club takes 5–12 minutes. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Fountain are accessible within 25–30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 22 minutes.

Location

On map
District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Airport23 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
