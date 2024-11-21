Catalog
The Edit at d3 by Meraas

50, D3 Street, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Meraas Development
Total area
from 80 m² to 906 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 544 588 $from 6 797 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
55%
Upon Handover
25%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2030
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors37, 33, 30
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
80
544 588
6 797
2 bedrooms
122
1 089 176
8 920
3 bedrooms
200
2 096 664
10 436
4 bedrooms
259
2 913 546
11 235
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

New heights of urban design in a prestigious district of Dubai.The Edit at d3 is three residential towers rising along the shore of the Dubai Canal. Sculptural architecture of the complex reflects rhythm, balance and connection with nature, creating a unique environment for modern living. Key Features — Thoughtful interiors with open layouts and panoramic windows. Private terraces with views of azure waters and the city skyline. Marble, natural wood, glass and metal are used in the finishes. — Premium infrastructure includes a guest lobby, banquet hall, lounges, coworking, cinema hall, fitness center, yoga studio, pools, padel court, barbecue areas, kids club, library, promenades and a game room. — Sky gardens on different levels appear as green oases with luxurious landscapes and spaces for informal meetings, relaxation and events. Location Advantages The project is located in Dubai Design District — a creative community that combines art, fashion and innovation. The road to Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, City Walk, Business Bay, Dubai International Financial Centre and Marhaba Mall takes 15 minutes. You can reach Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Global Village in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
50, D3 Street, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Design District

Dubai
Dubai Design District is a creative district of Dubai created for artists and designers. The residential and transportation infrastructure is quite developed here. The community is suitable for young people, expats, investors and creative people.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
Shop650 m
Airport19 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Meraas Development

Meraas Development

The company plays a key role in developing communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of the most sought-after locations in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes many thriving neighborhoods and districts comprising mixed-use developments, villas and apartments in prime locations across the emirate.
More

