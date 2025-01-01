Catalog
Kanyon by Beyond

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 74 m² to 210 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 653 417 $from 8 813 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Building height207 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
74
653 417
8 813
2 bedrooms
115
1 034 577
8 981
3 bedrooms
210
2 041 928
9 695
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Aesthetic residential tower in the heart of Dubai Maritime City in the innovative Forest District community. Each line of the Kanyon residential complex conveys a smooth, fluid movement, turning the building into a vertical natural relief. Here, architecture and woodlands exist in harmony, forming a milder and cooler microclimate and softening the rhythm of the city. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, open floor plans, high ceilings, panoramic windows, balconies. - The double facade creates the perfect balance between density and airiness: the energy-efficient interior design combines transparent and blind panels, while the outer layer of bronze aluminum lamellas adds volume and protects from the scorching sun. - The complex has a yoga and Pilates space, a fully equipped gym, a children's playroom, separate pools for adults and children, cascading terraces, walking paths, a multi-purpose recreation pavilion, coworking, etc. Location advantages Due to the well-developed highway network, it will take 5 minutes to get to Mina Rashid Port, 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach Coast, and 15 minutes to The Gold Souk Market and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. It will take 20 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.

Location

On map
Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport16 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
