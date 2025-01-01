Kanyon by Beyond

Description

Aesthetic residential tower in the heart of Dubai Maritime City in the innovative Forest District community. Each line of the Kanyon residential complex conveys a smooth, fluid movement, turning the building into a vertical natural relief. Here, architecture and woodlands exist in harmony, forming a milder and cooler microclimate and softening the rhythm of the city. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, open floor plans, high ceilings, panoramic windows, balconies. - The double facade creates the perfect balance between density and airiness: the energy-efficient interior design combines transparent and blind panels, while the outer layer of bronze aluminum lamellas adds volume and protects from the scorching sun. - The complex has a yoga and Pilates space, a fully equipped gym, a children's playroom, separate pools for adults and children, cascading terraces, walking paths, a multi-purpose recreation pavilion, coworking, etc. Location advantages Due to the well-developed highway network, it will take 5 minutes to get to Mina Rashid Port, 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach Coast, and 15 minutes to The Gold Souk Market and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. It will take 20 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.