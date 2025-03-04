Catalog
Al Wasl Gate by Pantheon

Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Pantheon Properties
Total area
from 32 m² to 72 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 142 927 $from 3 720 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
45%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
32
142 927
4 396
1 bedroom
60
224 615
3 720
2 bedrooms
72
269 544
3 744

Description

A branded residential complex in a dynamic district. Al Wasl Gate is a collection of fully furnished apartments, created for connoisseurs of thoughtful architecture and modern design. The project is located in a green community with developed infrastructure and high investment potential. Key Features — The residences are equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living. Panoramic windows, wide terraces, and premium finishes create cozy and bright spaces. A Smart Home system is integrated into the units. — World-class infrastructure: family swimming pools, jacuzzis, a gym, crossfit, a cinema, a children's playground, a padel court, a barbecue area, and a yoga studio. Location Advantages The tower is located in the Al Wasl Gate community in Jebel Ali with direct access to the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. The Energy metro station is 3 minutes away, and the Ibn Battuta mall is 8 minutes away. It takes 10-15 minutes to get to Palm Jabel Ali, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, and 20-25 minutes to Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Dubai International Financial Centre, Motiongate Dubai, and Action Park Dubai. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

On map
Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school2 km
Shop550 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station900 m
Airport36 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

Pantheon Properties

Pantheon Properties

A reliable developer that delivers projects ahead of schedule. The company is committed to transforming neighborhoods by creating luxurious yet affordable residences. Synonymous with innovative development in the UAE.
More

