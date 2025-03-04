Al Wasl Gate by Pantheon

Description

A branded residential complex in a dynamic district. Al Wasl Gate is a collection of fully furnished apartments, created for connoisseurs of thoughtful architecture and modern design. The project is located in a green community with developed infrastructure and high investment potential. Key Features — The residences are equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living. Panoramic windows, wide terraces, and premium finishes create cozy and bright spaces. A Smart Home system is integrated into the units. — World-class infrastructure: family swimming pools, jacuzzis, a gym, crossfit, a cinema, a children's playground, a padel court, a barbecue area, and a yoga studio. Location Advantages The tower is located in the Al Wasl Gate community in Jebel Ali with direct access to the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. The Energy metro station is 3 minutes away, and the Ibn Battuta mall is 8 minutes away. It takes 10-15 minutes to get to Palm Jabel Ali, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, and 20-25 minutes to Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Dubai International Financial Centre, Motiongate Dubai, and Action Park Dubai. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 20 minutes.