Trio Isle by Missoni

140, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
RKM Durar Properties
Total area
from 81 m² to 332 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 491 888 AEDfrom 28 003 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
48%
Post Handover
32%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
81 – 86
2 491 888 – 2 575 888
29 721 – 30 703
2 bedrooms
90 – 128
2 576 888 – 4 000 888
28 569 – 31 230
3 bedrooms
203 – 332
5 698 888 – 9 412 888
28 003 – 28 333
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Three exquisite towers on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Nestled between the majestic Hajar Mountains and the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, Trio Isle offers a high standard of living amidst unspoiled nature. Experience a resort atmosphere where every day is filled with sunshine, soft breezes and exceptional comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished with premium materials, built-in appliances and storage, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: fitness center, yoga space, children's and sports grounds, spa, several swimming pools, recreation area, etc. - Access to a private beach 240 meters long. Location advantages The project is surrounded by a unique combination of mountains, deserts, mangrove forests and 43 kilometers of white-sand beaches with crystal clear water. Dubai International Airport is only 60 minutes away via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away. The Wynn Al Marjan Resort is 5 minutes away. Safaris, hiking, rock climbing, water sports, diving and the world's famous longest ziplines on Jebel Jais Mountain are also available here.

Location

On map
District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport37 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Volleyball court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside

Developer

RKM Durar Properties

Один из ведущих застройщиков ОАЭ, компания, владеющая более чем 1200 жилыми и коммерческими объектами, доступными как для покупки, так и для аренды, заслужила признание за свои инновационные и стратегические решения в области недвижимости. Учитывая потребности разнообразного мультикультурного общества, застройщик гарантирует, что каждый проект будет адаптирован к уникальным потребностям своих клиентов.
More
