Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeDevelopersRKM Durar Properties

RKM Durar Properties

Go to map
RKM Durar Properties

RKM Durar Properties

One of the UAE's leading real estate developers, the company, which owns more than 1,200 residential and commercial properties available for both purchase and rental, has earned recognition for its innovative and strategic real estate solutions. Keeping in mind the needs of a diverse multicultural society, the real estate developer ensures that each project is customized to meet the unique needs of its clients.


Advantages of Durar Properties:

- Experienced professional management

- rational approach

- unconditional reliability

- high standards


The flagship project J One Tower is an exclusive residential complex of two 20-storey towers on the banks of the Dubai Canal. The towers are connected by an open gallery with sculptures and 6 townhouses with private swimming pools. The architecture of the building is inspired by the shape of a sea shell with a pearl. The complex includes luxury apartments overlooking Burj Khalifa, panoramic swimming pools, health clubs, vip lounge and restaurant-sphere.

2 offers
J One Tower A
J One Tower A
J One, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion date
DeveloperRKM Durar Properties
Total areafrom 102 m² to 102 m²
Down payment30%
1 bedroomfrom 102 m²from 2 750 000 AED
from 2 750 000 AEDfrom 26 866 AED/m²
Moonstone by Missoni
Moonstone by Missoni
Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperRKM Durar Properties
Total areafrom 89 m² to 187 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 89 m²from 2 434 777 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 165 m²from 4 845 777 AED
from 2 434 777 AEDfrom 27 086 AED/m²
CatalogMap