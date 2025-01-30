RKM Durar Properties

One of the UAE's leading real estate developers, the company, which owns more than 1,200 residential and commercial properties available for both purchase and rental, has earned recognition for its innovative and strategic real estate solutions. Keeping in mind the needs of a diverse multicultural society, the real estate developer ensures that each project is customized to meet the unique needs of its clients.





Advantages of Durar Properties:

- Experienced professional management

- rational approach

- unconditional reliability

- high standards





The flagship project J One Tower is an exclusive residential complex of two 20-storey towers on the banks of the Dubai Canal. The towers are connected by an open gallery with sculptures and 6 townhouses with private swimming pools. The architecture of the building is inspired by the shape of a sea shell with a pearl. The complex includes luxury apartments overlooking Burj Khalifa, panoramic swimming pools, health clubs, vip lounge and restaurant-sphere.