Date: 17.07.2025
from 17.07.2025 14:47 to 30.08.2025 21:00
Summer offer — 4% discount
Limited summer discount of 4% for projects from developer Octa Properties.
- SOLA RESIDENCES
- La Mer
- Trio Isle
- Moonstone Interiors by Missoni
- ONDA by KASCO (only for apartments with 2 bedrooms and more)
- ASAK 11 (except retail space)
The best time to fix a great price with Housebook. The promotional period and the number of available lots are limited.
RKM Durar Properties
One of the UAE's leading real estate developers, the company, which owns more than 1,200 residential and commercial properties available for both purchase and rental, has earned recognition for its innovative and strategic real estate solutions. Keeping in mind the needs of a diverse multicultural society, the real estate developer ensures that each project is customized to meet the unique needs of its clients.
