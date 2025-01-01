Catalog
SOLA Residences by Centurion

Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Centurion Group
Total area
from 66 m² to 151 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 120 888 AEDfrom 16 505 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
66
1 120 888
16 899
2 bedrooms
90
1 520 888
16 755
3 bedrooms
151
2 500 888
16 505

Description

Aesthetically pleasing apartment complex in Wasl Gate. SOLA Residences' spacious floor plans, premium amenities and prime location create the perfect environment for a comfortable life. It is your personal little island of tranquility in the heart of the bustling metropolis. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish in neutral beige colors, built-in appliances. Thanks to panoramic windows, the house will always be full of natural light. - Each lot is assigned at least one parking space. - On the territory of the complex are located: fully equipped gym with space for yoga, children's playroom, separate swimming pools for adults and children, outdoor lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Road and Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Road. It is 4 minutes to Energy Metro Station, 10 minutes to Aster Cedar Hospital medical facility and Arbor School. Ibn Battuta Mall is 8 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah area is 17 minutes away and Dubai Miracle Garden is 18 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes' drive away and Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes' drive away.

Location

On map
Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
High school2 km
Shop700 m
Metro station1 km
Airport29 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
