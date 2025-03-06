Exclusive offers at the start of sales of SOLA Residences project

Catalog
06.03.2025
Promotion period from 03.03.2025

The developer offers unique opportunities and discounts for SOLA Residences project.


50/50 payment plan – secure your apartment by paying only 5%


First 108 units – 5% discount with 24% down payment.

 

Discount that increases with down payment:

  • 30% DP – additional 2% discount 
  • 50% DP – additional 4% discount  
  • 100% DP – maximum discount of 6% 


Wholesale offers for investors: 

  •  Buying the whole floor – 5% discount 
  •  Purchase of half a floor – 3% discount 
  •  Package offer (min. 3 units) – 2% discount 


There are limited opportunities to purchase first-class properties at unprecedented prices. Don't miss your chance to get the opportunity to book the best apartments with Housebook. 

You can get more information from our managers on WhatsApp at this link 👈🏻

