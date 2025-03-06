Exclusive offers at the start of sales of SOLA Residences project

The developer offers unique opportunities and discounts for SOLA Residences project.





50/50 payment plan – secure your apartment by paying only 5%





First 108 units – 5% discount with 24% down payment.

Discount that increases with down payment:

30% DP – additional 2% discount

50% DP – additional 4% discount

100% DP – maximum discount of 6%





Wholesale offers for investors:

Buying the whole floor – 5% discount

Purchase of half a floor – 3% discount

Package offer (min. 3 units) – 2% discount





There are limited opportunities to purchase first-class properties at unprecedented prices. Don't miss your chance to get the opportunity to book the best apartments with Housebook.

