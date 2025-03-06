Exclusive offers at the start of sales of SOLA Residences project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperCenturion Group
Total areafrom 66 m² to 151 m²
Down payment20%
The developer offers unique opportunities and discounts for SOLA Residences project.
50/50 payment plan – secure your apartment by paying only 5%
First 108 units – 5% discount with 24% down payment.
Discount that increases with down payment:
Wholesale offers for investors:
There are limited opportunities to purchase first-class properties at unprecedented prices. Don't miss your chance to get the opportunity to book the best apartments with Housebook.
You can get more information from our managers on WhatsApp at this link 👈🏻