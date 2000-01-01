Catalog
ONDA by KASCO

Capital Golden Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Kasco Developments
Total area
from 38 m² to 155 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 077 777 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
38
1 077 777
27 685
1 bedroom
76
1 677 777
21 838
2 bedrooms
80
1 777 777
22 200
3 bedrooms
155
3 777 777
24 234
Project brochure

Description

Elegant residence in the coastal neighbourhood of Business Bay, within walking distance of popular attractions. ONDA is a symbolic bridge between innovative design and mesmerising seascape, where the rhythmic splash of the waves harmoniously complements modern living. Stylish interiors, thoughtful layouts and a cosy atmosphere create the perfect place to start a new chapter of your story. Key features - The apartments are presented with light-coloured finishes and built-in appliances. All lots have large floor-to-ceiling windows and private spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, jogging tracks, separate swimming pools for children and adults, co-working space, cinema, sauna, spa area. Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to the major Al Khail Road, you can reach Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera in 5 minutes, Dubai Design District in 7 minutes, Coca Cola Arena and Ras Al Khor Sanctuary in 10 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 16-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Capital Golden Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport140 m
High school1 km
Shop160 m
Medical center800 m
Airport18 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Waterside
