ONDA by KASCO

Elegant residence in the coastal neighbourhood of Business Bay, within walking distance of popular attractions. ONDA is a symbolic bridge between innovative design and mesmerising seascape, where the rhythmic splash of the waves harmoniously complements modern living. Stylish interiors, thoughtful layouts and a cosy atmosphere create the perfect place to start a new chapter of your story. Key features - The apartments are presented with light-coloured finishes and built-in appliances. All lots have large floor-to-ceiling windows and private spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, jogging tracks, separate swimming pools for children and adults, co-working space, cinema, sauna, spa area. Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to the major Al Khail Road, you can reach Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera in 5 minutes, Dubai Design District in 7 minutes, Coca Cola Arena and Ras Al Khor Sanctuary in 10 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 16-minute drive away.