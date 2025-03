A trusted family business since 1986, creating thriving communities through a commitment to quality, detail and well-being. A division of the larger KASCO group of companies, with a focus on well-being and attention to detail.





Advantages of KASCO Developments:

- architectural design;

- strategic locations;

- project involvement;

- support after the delivery of the object.





KASCO Developments is a set of projects that will allow you to live your best life.