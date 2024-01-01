Waves Tower

Description

23-story residential complex in the vibrant Business Bay district. Ideal for those who appreciate a modern lifestyle and proximity to the heart of Dubai. Key Features • Spacious apartments with contemporary light beige finishes. • Panoramic windows offering views of the Dubai Canal, the Pagani Tower, and the Burj Khalifa. • Fully equipped fitness center, outdoor swimming pool with a relaxation area, and children's pool. • Children's playground. • Spacious lobby with reception and lounge area. • Unique architecture with wave-like facade elements reflecting the district's aquatic theme. • 24-hour security. • On-site shops. • Central air conditioning. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the prestigious Business Bay area, providing convenient transportation links. An RTA public transport stop and a gas station are within walking distance. The Dubai Mall (4.1 km) and the Burj Khalifa (5.6 km) are a short distance away. Dubai International Airport is 17 km away.