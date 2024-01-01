Catalog
Waves Tower

Clayton Residency, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Kasco Developments
Total area
from 39 m² to 39 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 970 000 AED

Payment plan

On signing SPA
100%
  1. On signing SPA
    100%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2022
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Secondary Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39
970 000
24 323

Description

23-story residential complex in the vibrant Business Bay district. Ideal for those who appreciate a modern lifestyle and proximity to the heart of Dubai. Key Features • Spacious apartments with contemporary light beige finishes. • Panoramic windows offering views of the Dubai Canal, the Pagani Tower, and the Burj Khalifa. • Fully equipped fitness center, outdoor swimming pool with a relaxation area, and children's pool. • Children's playground. • Spacious lobby with reception and lounge area. • Unique architecture with wave-like facade elements reflecting the district's aquatic theme. • 24-hour security. • On-site shops. • Central air conditioning. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the prestigious Business Bay area, providing convenient transportation links. An RTA public transport stop and a gas station are within walking distance. The Dubai Mall (4.1 km) and the Burj Khalifa (5.6 km) are a short distance away. Dubai International Airport is 17 km away.

Location

Clayton Residency, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport18 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Terrace
