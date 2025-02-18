Secondary sale unit in the heart of Dubai with a $15,000 discount!

Stylish and spacious studio with finishing, built-in kitchen and full furnishing. Area 39,88 sq.m. Located in the investment-friendly Waves Tower residential complex in Business Bay. Residents have access to two swimming pools, fitness room, playground, etc.

6.4% return on investment (ROI, net profit from rent per year). Detailed calculations are provided in the presentation.

From 18.02.2025 the price is reduced by 5% and is 249 659$ instead of 264 089$. Hurry up to buy at an attractive price!





You can book and learn more details from our managers in WhatsApp at this link 👈🏻