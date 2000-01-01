Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesLa Mer by Elie Saab

La Mer by Elie Saab

207, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Arte Developments
Total area
from 89 m² to 175 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 928 888 AEDfrom 19 293 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
Ceiling height2.8 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
89
1 928 888
21 673
2 bedrooms
143
2 758 888
19 293
3 bedrooms
175
5 218 888
29 786
Project brochure

Description

Luxury towers on Al Marjan Island. The unique design and architecture of the exquisite La Mer by Elie Saab residential complex embodies the idea of resort living. Enjoy panoramic views of the turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf with a sense of serenity and in harmony with nature. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, private spacious balconies and built-in appliances from German brands. - Residents have access to: fitness room, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, spa complex, lounge area, on-site park, co-working space. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Marjan Island Boulevard, which connects all the islands with each other and connects to one of the main transport arteries of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road. RAK International Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.

Location

On map
207, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop2 km
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Waterside
CatalogMap