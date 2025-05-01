Catalog
ASAK 11

Manhattan Towers, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Asak Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 39 m² to 155 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 675 888 AEDfrom 11 704 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
60%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Ceiling height2.9 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39
675 888
16 919
1 bedroom
77 – 82
1 075 888 – 1 215 888
13 953 – 14 705
2 bedrooms
155
1 815 888
11 704

Description

Aesthetic low-rise residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Stylish design and graceful lines of architecture give the project ASAK 11 a modern and elegant look, and spacious layouts of apartments provide functionality and convenience. The complex is immersed in lush greenery, creating a sense of privacy and tranquility amidst the bustle of the city. Key features - Apartments with finishing in neutral pastel colours, panoramic windows, balconies. - Each lot has a parking space. - Residents have access to: gym, multifunctional room for work and leisure, barbecue terrace, zen garden, spa salon, sauna and others. Location advantages The building's close proximity to Al Khail Road makes it easy to reach any location in the city. Circle Mall is a 5-minute drive away, Dubai Miracle Garden is a 10-minute drive away, and Dubai Autodrome is a 16-minute drive away. IMG Worlds of Adventure Theme Park is 20 minutes‘ drive away and Jumeirah Beach is 30 minutes’ drive away. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school600 m
Shop250 m
Medical center300 m
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
