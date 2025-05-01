Description

Aesthetic low-rise residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Stylish design and graceful lines of architecture give the project ASAK 11 a modern and elegant look, and spacious layouts of apartments provide functionality and convenience. The complex is immersed in lush greenery, creating a sense of privacy and tranquility amidst the bustle of the city. Key features - Apartments with finishing in neutral pastel colours, panoramic windows, balconies. - Each lot has a parking space. - Residents have access to: gym, multifunctional room for work and leisure, barbecue terrace, zen garden, spa salon, sauna and others. Location advantages The building's close proximity to Al Khail Road makes it easy to reach any location in the city. Circle Mall is a 5-minute drive away, Dubai Miracle Garden is a 10-minute drive away, and Dubai Autodrome is a 16-minute drive away. IMG Worlds of Adventure Theme Park is 20 minutes‘ drive away and Jumeirah Beach is 30 minutes’ drive away. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.