Mixed-Use Multifunctional Building Azizi Gabriel in the new developing urban cluster of Jebel Ali Downtown. The project offers both residential spaces and commercial premises. Key Features – Bright apartments with panoramic windows and urban views. – The complex's extensive internal infrastructure includes: adult and children's swimming pools, separate gyms for men and women, a games lounge, and an outdoor cinema. – A 24/7 security system is implemented on the premises. Location Advantages Thanks to direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main points are easily accessible from the complex. The journey to Expo City and Dubai Parks & Resorts takes approximately 10 minutes. Dubai Marina / JBR and Ibn Battuta Mall can be reached in about 15 minutes. Downtown Dubai is 25 minutes away by car, and DWC Airport is 18 minutes away.