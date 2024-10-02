Catalog
Azizi Gabriel

4, S218 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 30 m² to 101 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 153 574 $from 3 290 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Plot area2900 m²
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
Building height60.3 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
30 – 43
153 574 – 173 179
4 009 – 5 012
1 bedroom
55 – 84
230 905 – 278 012
3 290 – 4 141
2 bedrooms
101
432 403 – 433 764
4 245 – 4 258

Description

Mixed-Use Multifunctional Building Azizi Gabriel in the new developing urban cluster of Jebel Ali Downtown. The project offers both residential spaces and commercial premises. Key Features – Bright apartments with panoramic windows and urban views. – The complex's extensive internal infrastructure includes: adult and children's swimming pools, separate gyms for men and women, a games lounge, and an outdoor cinema. – A 24/7 security system is implemented on the premises. Location Advantages Thanks to direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main points are easily accessible from the complex. The journey to Expo City and Dubai Parks & Resorts takes approximately 10 minutes. Dubai Marina / JBR and Ibn Battuta Mall can be reached in about 15 minutes. Downtown Dubai is 25 minutes away by car, and DWC Airport is 18 minutes away.

Location

4, S218 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More

Transport accessibility

High school10 km
Shop500 m
Medical center13 km
Metro station700 m
Airport17 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

News about project

