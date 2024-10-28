Jebel Ali is an industrial area in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. The community will suit professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Star City Supermarket, Salam Al Madina Supermarket L.L.C, New PARCO Supermarket, Express Parco supermarket.

Shopping centers: Jebel Ali Mall, Grand Hypermarket Jebel Ali.

Restaurants: White Orchid Restaurant, Kinara by Vikas Khanna, RePUBlik, Bibe' Rooftop.

Educational Institutions: Naowa, The Winchester School, Delhi Private School.

Medical Clinics: Faith Jabal Medical Center-Jebel Ali, Care Plus Medical Center, Anaya Medical Center Branch.





There is also Jabel Ali Golf Resort golf course and Jabel Ali Beach.





Transportation Accessibility:

Two of the city's main thoroughfares, Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, run along the area.





There are two metro stations in the area — Danube and UAE Exchange. Also a developed network of bus stops allows tourists and residents without personal transportation to comfortably get to any point of the city.





The way to Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be 25 minutes by car.