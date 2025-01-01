Catalog
Coventry Curve 2 by GFS

Al Haseen Residences, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 31 m² to 82 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 131 355 $from 3 283 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
On signing SPA
15%
Before Handover
44%
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31 – 32
131 355 – 143 261
4 221 – 4 470
1 bedroom
63 – 64
240 708 – 258 854
3 810 – 3 986
2 bedrooms
81 – 82
268 678 – 286 606
3 283 – 3 458
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Low-rise residential complex in the developing Dubai Industrial City area. The architecture of the Coventry Curve 2 residential building is symmetrical to Coventry Curve 1, located opposite, which creates a mirror effect. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes in beige colors, built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, private balconies. - For the convenience of residents, the complex is equipped with 4 high-speed elevators. - Residents have access to: a gym, walking and running tracks, a children's playroom, a swimming pool, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a multi-purpose pavilion for work and recreation, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina and JLT districts are located within a 10-15 minute radius, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations are within a 15-20 minute radius. It takes 20 minutes to get to Al Maktoum International Airport and 30 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.

Location

On map
Al Haseen Residences, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Medical center4 km
Airport16 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
