Stamn One

Makeen Residence, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Total area
from 42 m² to 124 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 293 407 $from 4 565 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3.4 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42 – 49
293 407 – 348 030
6 876 – 7 044
1 bedroom
84 – 124
487 102 – 567 778
4 565 – 5 741
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in the Al Satwa area. The architecture of the Stamn One building harmoniously combines innovative design and Arab traditions, which set a new standard for a modern lifestyle. Key features - All apartments have high-quality finishes in bright, soothing colors, a Smart Home system, high ceilings, functional layouts, panoramic windows, and private balconies. - The complex's infrastructure includes gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, lounge area, water sports equipment, rooftop garden, outdoor cinema, cafe, etc. Location Advantages The project is characterized by easy transport accessibility. Emirates Tower Metro Station is a 6-minute walk away. The Coca-Cola Arena and the City Walk area can be reached in 6 minutes, and the Museum of the Future and Dubai World Trade Center can be reached in 8 minutes. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations are 9 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Makeen Residence, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
High school2 km
Shop650 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Airport10 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
