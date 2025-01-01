Description

Aesthetic residential complex in the Al Satwa area. The architecture of the Stamn One building harmoniously combines innovative design and Arab traditions, which set a new standard for a modern lifestyle. Key features - All apartments have high-quality finishes in bright, soothing colors, a Smart Home system, high ceilings, functional layouts, panoramic windows, and private balconies. - The complex's infrastructure includes gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, lounge area, water sports equipment, rooftop garden, outdoor cinema, cafe, etc. Location Advantages The project is characterized by easy transport accessibility. Emirates Tower Metro Station is a 6-minute walk away. The Coca-Cola Arena and the City Walk area can be reached in 6 minutes, and the Museum of the Future and Dubai World Trade Center can be reached in 8 minutes. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations are 9 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.